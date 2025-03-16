Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

