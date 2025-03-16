Comparing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology 23.81% -2,170.47% 33.11% 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22%

Risk & Volatility

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $70.85 million 0.35 $15.66 million $1.62 0.35 1847 $69.42 million 0.05 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aeries Technology and 1847″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats 1847 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.