Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and DynTek”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.99 billion 3.04 $504.92 million $3.26 24.76 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

This table compares Akamai Technologies and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 12.65% 14.35% 6.74% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akamai Technologies and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 9 10 2 2.59 DynTek 0 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $107.55, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than DynTek.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats DynTek on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DynTek

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

