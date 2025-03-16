Contrasting Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% DexCom 14.29% 30.14% 10.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and DexCom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 1.03 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.46 DexCom $4.03 billion 6.85 $576.20 million $1.43 49.43

Volatility and Risk

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biotricity and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 DexCom 0 3 13 2 2.94

DexCom has a consensus price target of $99.82, indicating a potential upside of 41.21%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Biotricity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DexCom beats Biotricity on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.