Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $211.60 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,827 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $211,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RTX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.