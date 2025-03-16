Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,814,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,932 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $294,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

