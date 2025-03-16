Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 4.0% increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Crown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Crown has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE CCK opened at $89.01 on Friday. Crown has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

