Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CMLS stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

