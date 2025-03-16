CV Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $6,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $53,438,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 47.4 %

QBTS stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.