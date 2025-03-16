CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in February

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.9 days.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. CVS Group has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.30.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

