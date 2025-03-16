Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.88. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 15,094 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

