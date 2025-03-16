Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
DFMTF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Defense Metals Company Profile
