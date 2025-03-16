Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,996,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

