Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,996,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
