Deval L. Patrick Sells 34,222 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,712.60. This trade represents a 72.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,437.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

