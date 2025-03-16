Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 2.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

