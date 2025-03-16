Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 134,444 shares.

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

