Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Up 71.0% in February

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 172,200 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

METU stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 465,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

