Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after buying an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $194,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

