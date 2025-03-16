DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of DSS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 4,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

