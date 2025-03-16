DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Down 34.0% in February

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. 3,614,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

