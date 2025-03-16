Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.47 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 183.50 ($2.37). Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.42), with a volume of 131,100 shares changing hands.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £201.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.56.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 192.30%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -89.73%.

In related news, insider David Simpson sold 27,766 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.28), for a total value of £48,868.16 ($63,210.66). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin sold 1,307 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.46), for a total value of £2,483.30 ($3,212.13). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

