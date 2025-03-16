Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

