Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVLN stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $50.90.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

