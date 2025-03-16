Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

