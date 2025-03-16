Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,492 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

IBTG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

