Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

