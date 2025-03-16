Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after buying an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Embecta by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,270,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 540,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $15,306,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMBC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,392. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMBC. Morgan Stanley raised Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

