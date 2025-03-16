Embraer (ERJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $52.42 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embraer stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

