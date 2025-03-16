Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ERJ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $2,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 506,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

