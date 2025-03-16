Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 99,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

