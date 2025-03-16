Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,751,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.