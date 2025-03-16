Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $410.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $410,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

