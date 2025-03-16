Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $91,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

