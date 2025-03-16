Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $845.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $992.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.