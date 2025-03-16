Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 150 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $197.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

