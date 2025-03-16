Erste Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,150,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.