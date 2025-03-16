Esports Stocks Worth Watching – March 15th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that operate within or closely related to the competitive video gaming industry, encompassing areas such as game development, event management, streaming services, and team sponsorships. These stocks provide investors exposure to the rapidly growing esports market, although they can be volatile due to the evolving nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.01. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,530. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.29. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 656,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,962. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIP Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 4,236,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,075. NIP Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.81. 12,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBGI

See Also