EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $91,558.85 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $91,558.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,686,872 shares in the company, valued at $69,566,191.60. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $112,264.92.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

