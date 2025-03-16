EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 228.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Prologis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

