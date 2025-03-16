Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $562,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.