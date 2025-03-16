Facet Wealth Inc. Has $102.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $102,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

