Facet Wealth Inc. Has $37.98 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPYV opened at $50.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.