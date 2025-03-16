Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 669 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,245 shares of company stock worth $32,534,498 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $247.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average is $284.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

