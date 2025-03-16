Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,425,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 760,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $43.64 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

