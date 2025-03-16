Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.8 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF remained flat at $9.20 during trading on Friday. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.