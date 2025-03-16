Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.8 days.
Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance
FQVTF remained flat at $9.20 during trading on Friday. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
