FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FibroGen by 430.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 1,204,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

