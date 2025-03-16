Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:FDIG traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 3.84.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.
