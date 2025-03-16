Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIG traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 3.84.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,896 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

