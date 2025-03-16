Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $61.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.32%.

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 880 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,751,316. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

