Financial Survey: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) versus Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 7 1 0 1.90

Mobile Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.34%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $4.26, suggesting a potential upside of 55.01%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $37.01 million 4.40 -$25.12 million ($0.24) -15.92 Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.46 -$173.89 million ($2.57) -1.07

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Hudson Pacific Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobile Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -24.59% -4.36% -2.09% Hudson Pacific Properties -44.01% -12.64% -4.46%

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

