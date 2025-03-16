First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,523,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 387.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 775,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 511,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 126.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

